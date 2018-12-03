Jets' Elijah McGuire: Ineffective in Week 13
McGuire rushed six times for 19 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-4 yards in Sunday's 26-22 loss to the Titans.
With the Jets leading for most of the contest, McGuire played second fiddle to Isiaiah Crowell, who racked up 107 scrimmage yards on 25 touches. In fact, even third-stringer Trenton Cannon (25 yards on five touches) was more effective than McGuire. It will be hard to trust any Jets offensive player besides Crowell against Buffalo in Week 14.
