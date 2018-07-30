McGuire (foot) is expected to be out for 3-to-6 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McGuire fractured his foot during Friday's practice and is expected to have surgery soon. While early reports suggested he could be placed on injured reserve, the updated recovery timeline is more optimistic, hinting that McGuire could be back by the end of September. Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell could take on more work in McGuire's absence, though the Jets are also taking a look at free agent Alfred Morris.