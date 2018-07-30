Jets' Elijah McGuire: Likely out 3-6 weeks
McGuire (foot) is expected to be out for 3-to-6 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McGuire fractured his foot during Friday's practice and is expected to have surgery soon. While early reports suggested he could be placed on injured reserve, the updated recovery timeline is more optimistic, hinting that McGuire could be back by the end of September. Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell could take on more work in McGuire's absence, though the Jets are also taking a look at free agent Alfred Morris.
More News
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Fractures foot, out for awhile•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Could handle passing downs•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Could have bigger role in 2018•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Could see more touches Sunday•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Good to go Sunday vs. Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...