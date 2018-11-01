The Jets are expected to activate McGuire (foot) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

As Costello notes, McGuire has been moving well since returning to practice Oct. 17 and appears to have quelled any doubts the Jets may have had about his health coming off July 30 surgery to repair a fractured foot. The Jets will have until Nov. 7 to activate McGuire or keep him on IR for the rest of the season, but it's unlikely the team waits out the full 21-day window with backfield depth now an issue following Bilal Powell's (neck) recent season-ending injury. If McGuire is added to the roster before the Week 9 contest, he could immediately challenge rookie Trenton Cannon for change-of-pace duties behind lead runner Isaiah Crowell.