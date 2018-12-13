McGuire is dealing with what ESPN's Rich Cimini refers to as a minor ankle injury that has the running back listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans.

Per the report, McGuire is expected to play this weekend and if he does, he'd be in line to head the Jets' Week 15 backfield -- with rookie Trenton Cannon also on hand -- given that Isaiah Crowell (toe) has already been ruled out by the Jets.