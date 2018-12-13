Jets' Elijah McGuire: Listed as questionable, expected to play
McGuire is dealing with what ESPN's Rich Cimini refers to as a minor ankle injury that has the running back listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans.
Per the report, McGuire is expected to play this weekend and if he does, he'd be in line to head the Jets' Week 15 backfield -- with rookie Trenton Cannon also on hand -- given that Isaiah Crowell (toe) has already been ruled out by the Jets.
More News
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Listed as questionable for Week 15•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Misses practice with ankle issue•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Scores winner after Crowell injury•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Ineffective in Week 13•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Seven touches in Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...