McGuire (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

McGuire's Week 15 status gains added import, with Isaiah Crowell (toe) ruled out for Saturday's tilt. If healthy enough to do so, McGuire would be a candidate to head the team's ground game against Houston, but if he's out or limited, Trenton Cannon (toe) would be next up for the team's carries.