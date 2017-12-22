Jets' Elijah McGuire: Listed as questionable for Week 16
McGuire (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The same applies to Matt Forte (knee), but if both are available this weekend, McGuire would be operating in a three-back time-share in Week 16, with Bilal Powell also in the Jets' backfield mix. In such a context McGuire is a speculative fantasy play, with the 5-9 Jets having yet to suggest that the 2017 sixth-rounder could see added work in the team's final two games at the expense of his veteran counterparts.
