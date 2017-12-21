McGuire (illness) sat out Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Whatever is ailing McGuire has caused him to miss back-to-back practices, but a return to the field Friday, in any capacity, would put him on track to play Sunday against the Chargers. Assuming Matt Forte (knee) is also able to play this weekend, McGuire would be operating in a three-pronged backfield time-share in Week 16, with Bilal Powell also in the Jets' running back mix.