McGuire didn't practice Tuesday due to an ankle issue, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

With the Jets facing the Texans on Saturday in Week 15, McGuire will have one day less than usual to gear up for gameday. It wasn't revealed that McGuire suffered an injury coming out of the Jets' 27-23 win over the Bills over the weekend, so it's possible the 24-year-old is just receiving some maintenance after handling his largest workload of the season (17 carries, three receptions) in the contest. The Jets also withheld Isaiah Crowell (foot) and Trenton Cannon (toe) from the first practice of the week, leaving the team with no healthy running backs on the roster.

