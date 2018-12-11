Jets' Elijah McGuire: Misses practice with ankle issue
McGuire didn't practice Tuesday due to an ankle issue, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
With the Jets facing the Texans on Saturday in Week 15, McGuire will have one day less than usual to gear up for gameday. It wasn't revealed that McGuire suffered an injury coming out of the Jets' 27-23 win over the Bills over the weekend, so it's possible the 24-year-old is just receiving some maintenance after handling his largest workload of the season (17 carries, three receptions) in the contest. The Jets also withheld Isaiah Crowell (foot) and Trenton Cannon (toe) from the first practice of the week, leaving the team with no healthy running backs on the roster.
More News
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Scores winner after Crowell injury•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Ineffective in Week 13•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Seven touches in Week 12•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Nets 57 scrimmage yards in Week 10•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Totals 50 scrimmage yards versus Dolphins•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Cleared for Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country