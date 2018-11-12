Jets' Elijah McGuire: Nets 57 scrimmage yards in Week 10
McGuire rushed six times for 30 yards and added three catches for 27 yards on six targets in Sunday's 41-10 loss to Buffalo.
McGuire led the ineffective Jets offense in scrimmage yards, but Isaiah Crowell had the better fantasy day thanks to a five-yard rushing touchdown. Heading into the Week 11 bye, the pair are operating in a near even backfield timeshare, with Trenton Cannon also involved in a change-of-pace role.
