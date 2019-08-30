Jets' Elijah McGuire: No running room in preseason finale
McGuire rushed 14 times for 29 yards and caught all five of his targets for 35 yards in Thursday's 6-0 preseason win over the Eagles.
While McGuire showcased decent receiving ability out of the backfield this preseason, his inability to get going on the ground could keep him off the roster considering the Jets' other running backs don't lack pass-catching skills. The 25-year-old Louisiana Lafayette product is in serious danger of getting cut before Week 1.
