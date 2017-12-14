Jets' Elijah McGuire: Not donning helmet at practice
McGuire (ankle) wasn't spotted with a helmet at Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
It looks as though McGuire may only be able to work out on the side during Thursday's session, likely meaning that he'll go down as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day. McGuire may need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Saints. In the event McGuire ends up sitting out that contest, the handful of offensive reps he usually receives would be split among Matt Forte (knee) and Bilal Powell.
