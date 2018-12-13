Jets' Elijah McGuire: Not listed on injury report
Though previous reports suggested that McGuire (ankle) would be listed as questionable, the running back no longer carries an injury designation on the Jets' Week 15 injury report.
Meanwhile, the team's top rusher Isaiah Crowell (toe) is out this week and Trenton Cannon (toe) is listed as questionable. In that context, McGuire is a worthy Week 15 dart for those scrambling for backfield help.
