Jets' Elijah McGuire: Not on Week 15 injury report
McGuire (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing fully Friday.
McGuire will be available Sunday, and the difference between him being the third man up in a running back committee or acting as Bilal Powell's complement this weekend hinges on the availability of Matt Forte (knee), who the Jets list as questionable for Week 15 action.
