Jets' Elijah McGuire: Now behind Bell instead of Crowell
McGuire will compete with Trenton Cannon and De'Angelo Henderson for backfield slotting behind prized offseason acquisition Le'Veon Bell, WFAN.com reports.
Even with Isaiah Crowell released on Thursday, the battle for the No. 2 running back job becomes far less interesting when the starter is well established as a three-down workhorse. The Jets won't necessarily use Bell the same way the Steelers did, but it's a safe bet they didn't give him $25 million guaranteed to share carries with the likes of McGuire, Cannon and Henderson. While he currently lines up as the favorite for that No. 2 spot, McGuire likely will be resigned to handcuff status if Bell remains healthy this summer.
