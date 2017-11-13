McGuire rushed eight times for 22 yards and brought in four of seven targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

McGuire outpaced backfield mate Bilal Powell in both total touches (12 to 11) and yards (58 to 36), often looking like the more effective of the two. The rookie's reception total was a career high, although he averaged under 3.0 yards per rush for the sixth straight contest. It remains to be seen if Matt Forte (knee) will be ready for the Jets' Week 12 tilt against the Panthers following the team's bye, but even if he suits up, Powell may still see a solid workload as a complementary presence over Powell.