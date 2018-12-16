Jets' Elijah McGuire: Produces little as lead back
McGuire had 18 carried for 42 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 29 yards in Saturday's loss to the Texans.
McGuire took over as the top backfield option for the Jets with Isaiah Crowell (toe) on injured reserve, and was unable to find much space to maneuver. The 24-year-old saved fantasy owners with the two-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, but the Texans' dominant run defense otherwise prevailed. The good news for McGuire is No. 2 running back Trenton Cannon didn't fare any better with seven carries for 13 yards. The Packers allow 4.6 yards per carry and represent a more favorable matchup next week.
