McGuire (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

The same goes for Trenton Cannon (toe), whereas No. 1 back Isaiah Crowell (foot) was held out for a second straight day. McGuire thus seems to be on track for the start in Saturday's game against Houston, but the situation will still need to be monitored carefully over the next few days. While yet to sign a fourth running back, the Jets have three options on their practice squad in De'Angelo Henderson, Mark Thompson and Joel Bouagnon.

