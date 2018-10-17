Jets' Elijah McGuire: Returns to practice
McGuire (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
McGuire's ability to practice at this stage suggests he has a shot to return from injured reserve when first eligible Week 9 against the Dolphins. He injured his foot in the early days of training camp and had surgery in late July, eventually landing on IR after final roster cuts. McGuire's potential return could lead to workload reductions for both Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell, with the second-year pro representing a greater threat than current No. 3 back Trenton Cannon.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...