McGuire (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

McGuire's ability to practice at this stage suggests he has a shot to return from injured reserve when first eligible Week 9 against the Dolphins. He injured his foot in the early days of training camp and had surgery in late July, eventually landing on IR after final roster cuts. McGuire's potential return could lead to workload reductions for both Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell, with the second-year pro representing a greater threat than current No. 3 back Trenton Cannon.

