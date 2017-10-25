Jets' Elijah McGuire: Runs for seven yards
McGuire carried the ball three times for seven yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Miami.
With either Matt Forte or Bilal Powell out of the lineup in each of the prior three games, McGuire racked up 35 total touches. The return of both to the lineup gave McGuire's usage a major hit. The rookie flashed some big-play ability when he got the opportunity in recent weeks and so he shouldn't be completely shut out of the action. That said, he saw just seven offensive snaps on Sunday as compared to 28 for Forte and 21 for Powell.
