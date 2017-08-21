Jets' Elijah McGuire: Rushes five times in loss
McGuire carried the ball five times for 16 yards during Saturday's preseason loss to the Lions.
McGuire, a sixth round pick, has been turning some heads early in the preseason. There's no guarantee that he'll make the 53-man roster, but the rookie seems to have cemented his position above the likes of Jordan Todman and Marcus Murphy.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...