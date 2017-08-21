Play

McGuire carried the ball five times for 16 yards during Saturday's preseason loss to the Lions.

McGuire, a sixth round pick, has been turning some heads early in the preseason. There's no guarantee that he'll make the 53-man roster, but the rookie seems to have cemented his position above the likes of Jordan Todman and Marcus Murphy.

