McGuire rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over Jacksonville. He added 38 yards on two catches.

McGuire gave the Jets the lead early in third quarter when he cut back against the grain and shot out for a 69-yard rumble. Drafted in the sixth round, McGuire has looked like a find early this season - averaging 4.8 yards per carry in limited duty prior to Week 4's coming out. The presence of Bilal Powell ahead of him may make things dicey once Matt Forte returns from his toe injury, but expect the Jets, short on offensive weaponry, to incorporate McGuire more and more as the season progresses.