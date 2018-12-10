Jets' Elijah McGuire: Scores winner after Crowell injury
McGuire rushed 17 times for 60 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 23 yards on four targets in Sunday's 27-23 win over Buffalo.
McGuire got the bulk of the rushing work for New York after Isaiah Crowell was forced out early by a foot injury. While third-stringer Trenton Cannon scored the Jets' first rushing touchdown from four yards out, McGuire found paydirt on the game's most important play, giving the team a 27-23 lead by scoring from one yard out on fourth down with 1:17 remaining. If Crowell can't go in Week 15, McGuire will be asked to carry the mail against a formidable Houston front.
