Jets' Elijah McGuire: Set for more work Sunday
McGuire is slated for an increased workload with Matt Forte (knee) ruled out for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Forte is dealing with swelling in his right knee, which is forcing the Jets' hand with a bye to follow Week 10. With Forte out of commission, the backfield will be led by Bilal Powell, but McGuire will get in on the act as well. On the season, McGuire is averaging 3.9 YPC and has hauled in six of eight targets, numbers that may increase against a Bucs defense that's allowed 147 yards per game from scrimmage to running backs this year.
