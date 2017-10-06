Jets' Elijah McGuire: Set to play without Forte competition
McGuire's teammate Matt Forte (toe) will not play in Sunday's game in Cleveland.
McGuire and BIlal Powell capitalized on Forte's absence in Sunday's 23-20 win over Jacksonville, combining for 321 scrimmage yards and both scoring a touchdown. Powell is locked in as the lead runner, but McGuire should get at least a handful of touches against a Cleveland defense that's allowing only 3.0 yards per carry and 87.3 rushing yards per game.
