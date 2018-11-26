McGuire rushed six times for 19 yards and caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

McGuire and Isiaiah Crowell got six carries apiece while Josh McCown was asked to throw the ball 45 times, even though New England didn't lead by more than one possession at any point until there was under nine minutes remaining in the game. Expect a near-even split from the two running backs against the Titans in Week 13, hopefully with more volume for each.