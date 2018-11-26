Jets' Elijah McGuire: Seven touches in Week 12
McGuire rushed six times for 19 yards and caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.
McGuire and Isiaiah Crowell got six carries apiece while Josh McCown was asked to throw the ball 45 times, even though New England didn't lead by more than one possession at any point until there was under nine minutes remaining in the game. Expect a near-even split from the two running backs against the Titans in Week 13, hopefully with more volume for each.
More News
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Nets 57 scrimmage yards in Week 10•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Totals 50 scrimmage yards versus Dolphins•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Cleared for Week 9•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Expected to debut Week 9•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Likely to make debut Sunday•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Could be top backup once activated•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...