Jets' Elijah McGuire: Still buried on depth chart
McGuire rushed five times for 14 yards and caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 22-10 win over Atlanta in Week 2 of preseason.
McGuire failed to repeat his strong pass-catching performance from the previous week while once again struggling on the ground. Ty Montgomery and Bilal Powell both mixed in before McGuire while Le'Veon Bell sat out. The trio of veterans ahead of McGuire on the depth chart are all well-rounded running backs who won't cede their roles without a major push from the Louisiana Lafayette product over the two remaining preseason contests.
