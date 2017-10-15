McGuire rushed 10 times for 22 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Patriots.

McGuire totaled the same rushing yardage as Matt Forte on one more carry. The difference between the two backs was evident in the passing game, however, as McGuire didn't earn a target while Forte caught all eight of his. After gaining just 42 yards on 21 carries over the past two weeks, McGuire could see his role diminish significantly once Bilal Powell (calf) returns to join Forte.