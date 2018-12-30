Jets' Elijah McGuire: Struggles in finale
McGuire rushed 18 times for 41 yards and added 24 yards on two catches in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Patriots. He finishes the season with 276 yards and three touchdowns on 92 carries, along with 19 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown,
McGuire couldn't find much running room in this season finale, putting an end to the momentum he had built up after inheriting the starting role down the stretch. Isaiah Crowell should be back from his toe injury next season and the Jets could opt for a flashy running back signing using their plentiful cap space, so McGuire should have no shortage of competition for touches in his third campaign.
