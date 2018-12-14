Jets' Elijah McGuire: Top option for Jets moving forward
With fellow running back Isaiah Crowell (toe) landing on injured reserve, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post, McGuire is set to serve as the Jets' primary running back moving forward.
McGuire was already in line to start Saturday against the Texans with Crowell ruled out for Week 15, but with Crowell now out for the season, McGuire is now the favorite to start every game the rest of the way. Fellow running back Trenton Cannon figures to see some work behind McGuire, and pending addition to the roster De'Angelo Henderson could too, but McGuire was on the field for 74 percent of the snaps last week, a clear indication he is the preferred option of the trio. McGuire will face a stiff test in his first start of the season Saturday, squaring off against a Houston defense that did not allow opposing running backs to rush for more than 38 rushing yards in any of its last three games.
