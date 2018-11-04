McGuire carried six times for 23 yards and caught three of five targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Dolphins.

McGuire received his first offensive touches of the season, finishing tied for second on the team in receiving yards. He received less than half the carries allotted to Isaiah Crowell, managing a similar 3.8 yards per carry, but he was much more involved as a receiver out of the backfield. McGuire could play a role in next week's contest against the Bills, when he will look to build off this promising outing.