Jets' Elijah McGuire: Under the weather
McGuire (illness) missed practice Wednesday.
McGuire should bounce back in time to be available Sunday against the Chargers, but with veteran backs Matt Forte (knee) and Bilal Powell also in the mix, he's a speculative play in Week 16, assuming the 5-9 Jets don't go into evaluation mode this weekend.
