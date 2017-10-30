Jets' Elijah McGuire: Workload gets smaller
McGuire rushed once for two yards and wasn't targeted on any passing plays during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.
Bilal Powell led the backfield with 14 carries for 33 yards while adding three catches on three targets for 28 receiving yards, and Matt Forte rushed four times for seven yards and caught six of seven targets for 45 receiving yards, leaving very little for McGuire to contribute. With the Jets better than expected and more competitive in games, there's little reason to give McGuire touches over Powell or Forte, something that obviously limits his fantasy upside greatly.
