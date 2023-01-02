Moore caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks.

After catching at least three passes in each of New York's first four games, Moore has totaled three or more receptions only twice since Week 5. His disappointing sophomore season will come to a close in Week 18 against the Dolphins. Moore heads into that game with just 36 catches for 435 yards and one touchdown in 15 appearances after racking up 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns over 11 games as a rookie.