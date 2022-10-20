Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicates Moore has asked for a trade, but notes that the Jets have no plans to deal the wideout.

Per Rapoport, Moore -- who didn't officially log a target in Week 6 -- is frustrated with his role and usage with the team, but at this stage the Jets aren't inclined to part ways with the 2021 second-rounder. Meanwhile, Rich Cimini of ESPN relays that Moore was excused from practice Thursday, with the wideout being given what was termed a "personal day." It remains to be seen what Moore does at practice Friday, but at this point he profiles as a speculative fantasy lineup option for Sunday's game against the Broncos.