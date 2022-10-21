Moore is back at the Jets' training facility Friday after having been excused for a personal day Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moore is back in the building as the Jets continue preparations for Sunday's road matchup against the Broncos, despite having informed the team Thursday of his desire for a trade. The 2021 second-round pick is reportedly dissatisfied with his current role on New York's offense, having gone without a target Week 6 and only exceeded the 50-yard receiving threshold in one contest this season. Whether Moore's already uninspiring offensive utilization will further decrease in the wake of his trade request remains to be seen, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Jets have no plans to part ways with the 22-year-old wideout.