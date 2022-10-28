Moore's expected to play a prominent role Sunday against the Patriots, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that fellow wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out.

Moore sat out New York's Week 7 win over the Broncos after requesting a trade due to a lack of usage, but he has subsequently been brought back into the fold. His desire for more targets could be promptly granted against New England, as the Jets will be without Davis, who leads the team with 351 receiving yards. New York may also be forced into more pass-heavy game plans moving forward after the season-ending knee injury to standout rookie running back Breece Hall.