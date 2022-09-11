Moore caught five of seven targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Baltimore.

Moore posted modest totals despite the Jets utilizing the short passing game consistently, as Joe Flacco threw the ball 59 times. While Moore remains the most appealing fantasy wide receiver in New York after a promising rookie season, the Jets' entire offense may not find much success for the duration of Zach Wilson's (knee) absence, which is expected to linger for another two weeks. The Jets will travel to Cleveland in Week 2, where Moore will likely see a lot of standout cornerback Denzel Ward.