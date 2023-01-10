Moore caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He finishes the season with 37 catches on 65 targets for 446 yards and one touchdown.

Moore was expected to take a step forward after racking up 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games as a rookie. Instead, Moore regressed in every facet except availability. His only absence came in Week 7, when Moore was sent home after requesting a trade. The second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft returned the following week and remains in the Jets' plans moving forward. An upgrade under center could revitalize Moore's career, but he's well behind 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson in the team's wide receiver pecking order.