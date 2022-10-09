Moore caught one of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.

The arrival of rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson has negatively impacted Moore's usage after a promising rookie season in 2021, and this game created a new low-water mark for Moore, who had between 41 and 53 receiving yards in each of New York's first four games. Moore continues to run plenty of routes, even if he isn't being targeted nearly as frequently as last season, so the production will likely start to trend up eventually. However, getting back on track in Week 6 won't be easy against the stout Packers secondary.