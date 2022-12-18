Moore caught four of seven targets for 51 yards and rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions.

Moore made a 20-yard catch with one second left in the fourth quarter to convert on 4th and 18, but Greg Zuerlein missed a 58-yard field-goal attempt on the next play as the Jets' final drive fell short. Moore reached the 60-yard threshold in two of the previous three games when Mike White (ribs) was under center, but he has yet to do so with any other quarterback this season. Zach Wilson started this game and will likely remain under center Thursday against the Jaguars unless White makes an unexpectedly quick recovery.