Moore caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants.

Moore finished the preseason by getting a little extra work in with quarterback Joe Flacco, who will likely start in Week 1 versus the Ravens with Zach Wilson (knee) still sidelined. After posting 43 catches on 77 targets for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie, Moore will aim to elevate his game further in Year 2, when New York's receiving corps should be bolstered by the first-round selection of Garrett Wilson as well.