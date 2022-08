Moore recorded one reception on one target for nine yards in Friday's 24-21 preseason win over the Eagles.

Moore played with the first-team offense for three possessions. He made the most of his one look, hauling in a pass from Zach Wilson (knee) to earn the team a fresh set of downs. Moore had a fairly strong showing in his rookie season -- he managed 538 yards on 77 targets -- and should be in for a strong 2022 campaign working opposite Garrett Wilson among the Jets' receiving corps.