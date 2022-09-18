Moore caught three of five targets for 41 yards and rushed once for minus-6 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns.

Moore tied for third on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson (14) and tight end Tyler Conklin (nine). Wilson turned his volume into 102 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing better chemistry with Joe Flacco. Moore's upside in Week 3 against the Bengals could be capped with Flacco expected to remain under center, but the Jets' offense looked much more capable in this one after mustering just nine points in the season opener against Baltimore.