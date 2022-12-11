Moore caught six of 10 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills.

Moore set season highs in catches and targets while coming four yards shy of his Week 12 season best. Mike White's insertion under center has helped Moore pick up the pace over the past three weeks after what had been a disastrous sophomore season for the wide receiver. White's status for Week 15 against the Lions is in doubt due to a rib injury, but there's a good chance that White plays but wide receiver Corey Davis (head) doesn't, which would put Moore in position for a busy afternoon against a vulnerable defense.