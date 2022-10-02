Moore caught three of four targets for 53 yards and rushed once for two yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Moore showed early chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) in Wilson's season debut, recording catches of 20 and 28 yards to help set up a second-quarter Jets touchdown. He was quiet the rest of the way but still finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Corey Davis (74). Moore's off to a slow start after a promising rookie season, but he'll look to build on this season-high yardage total in Week 5 against the Dolphins.