The Jets selected Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 34th overall.

Moore (5-foot-10, 178 pounds) is smallish and is often referred to as a slot specialist as a result, but his athletic testing and collegiate production at Mississippi say he'll be a three-down contributor at some point early in his career, and perhaps a standout one. He was credited with a 4.35-second 40 at his pro day to go along with strong agility testing (4.0-second 20-yard shuttle, 6.67-second three-cone drill). Although Moore should be able to run routes effectively at outside receiver in the NFL, he would mainly project for slot snaps with the Jets since Corey Davis and Denzel Mims fit better on the outside. His arrival all but makes certain New York either trades or cuts incumbent slot wideout Jamison Crowder, and it otherwise seems to sentence free-agent acquisition Keelan Cole to a backup role.