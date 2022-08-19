Moore stood out in Friday's joint practice with the Falcons, catching five passes from quarterback Joe Flacco, Andy Vasquez of NJ.com reports.
Moore's productive practice included a gain of 40-plus yards, as he found a hole in Atlanta's zone coverage and proceeded to make a defender miss with a juke. New York's 2021 second-round pick is poised to lead the Jets' receiving corps in his second season, and the team believes Moore's just scratching the surface of his potential as a playmaker.
More News
-
Jets' Elijah Moore: Once catch in preseason opener•
-
Jets' Elijah Moore: More comfortable at NFL level•
-
Jets' Elijah Moore: Team adds similar young WR•
-
Jets' Elijah Moore: Hot finish before injury as rookie•
-
Jets' Elijah Moore: Remains on COVID list•
-
Jets' Elijah Moore: Unlikely to play Sunday•