Coach Robert Saleh said Moore has an excused absence from Thursday's practice, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports.
The absence was cited as a personal day, meaning Moore likely will be back on the practice field Friday. No matter, his status is one to monitor, especially considering his target count dwindled all the way to zero this past Sunday at Green Bay.
