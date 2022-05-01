Moore will be joined by rookie 10th overall pick Garrett Wilson in New York's receiving corps, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

For a third consecutive draft, the Jets used a premium selection on a wide receiver. While 2020 second-rounder Denzel Mims is shaping up to be a bust, the early returns on Moore -- selected 34th overall in 2021 -- look encouraging, and Wilson is the team's most highly regarded receiving prospect yet coming out of Ohio State. Moore and Wilson profile similarly as fast, undersized receivers who can play both outside and in the slot. New York will likely take advantage of their versatility by moving Moore and Wilson around frequently, but Corey Davis (groin) could be the team's premier red zone threat given his larger frame.