Moore caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars.

New York's entire offense struggled in this one, but Moore was notably out-targeted by both Garrett Wilson (nine) and Corey Davis (seven). Moore's best chance at fantasy relevance in Week 17 against the Seahawks would be the Jets getting Mike White (ribs) back under center. A Zach Wilson-Chris Streveler redux just won't cut it.